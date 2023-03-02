Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 7.2% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

AMZN opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $944.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.