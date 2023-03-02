Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is AMI Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,752.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.