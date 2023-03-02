Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Marsico Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,343.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 999,862 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.95. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

