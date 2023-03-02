Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,274.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,839 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381,114 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

