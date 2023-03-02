Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $944.49 billion, a PE ratio of -343.91, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

