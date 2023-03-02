Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is FDx Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 162,314 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $944.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

