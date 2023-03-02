Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $944.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

