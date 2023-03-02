Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.