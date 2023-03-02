Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,317.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 94,378 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 696.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 35,504 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares in the company, valued at $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

AMRX stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $634.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

