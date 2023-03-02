Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,759 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

