Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

