Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archrock in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on AROC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

