Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,960.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,665,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,808,303 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,689,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,624.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,018.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 28,341 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,752.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 128,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 122,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

