Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,960.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,665,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,808,303 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,689,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,624.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,018.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 28,341 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,752.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 128,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 122,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
