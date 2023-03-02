Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 9.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 8.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $123.68.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.65%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

