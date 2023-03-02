Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,988,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after acquiring an additional 906,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
