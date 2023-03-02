Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 55,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,016,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 739,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 529.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 520,796 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 519,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,622,000.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EELV stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.
