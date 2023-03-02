Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 27,140 DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,553,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBND opened at $45.58 on Thursday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24.

