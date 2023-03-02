Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,721 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.1 %

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $140.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

