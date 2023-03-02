Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,717 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Newcourt Acquisition were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCAC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

NCAC stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Newcourt Acquisition Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

