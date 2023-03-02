Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.24 Million Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 381,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,050 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More

