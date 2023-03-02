Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,428,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 514.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $36.54 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.