Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 381,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $3,983,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $2,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BSM opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,050. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

