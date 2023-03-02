Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.10.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $154.50 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $268.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.