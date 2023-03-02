Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 24,984 Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHCA. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $206,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHCA opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

