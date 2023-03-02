Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 55,243 Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 55,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $26.20.

