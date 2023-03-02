Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 653.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.66. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

