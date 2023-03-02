Bank of Montreal Can Sells 28,458 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of YETI by 87.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC raised its position in YETI by 74.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 51.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

YETI opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

