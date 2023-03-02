Barclays Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $53.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

TREX has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TREX opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Trex will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Trex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.