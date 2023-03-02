Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,851.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $90.36 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

