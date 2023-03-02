Biechele Royce Advisors Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

