Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Position Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Black Hills by 129.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 334.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.56. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

