Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,463 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

BPMC stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

