Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $85.76 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.