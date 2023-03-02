Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Cable One by 35.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,746,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cable One by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Cable One by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CABO opened at $685.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,576.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $839.75.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,105.71.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

