Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 1,703 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $944.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.91, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

