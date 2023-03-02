Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 9,436.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 450,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,779,000 after buying an additional 446,168 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 445,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 282,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 268,415 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after acquiring an additional 209,604 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

Carter’s Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,515,951.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,903,753.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,515,951.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

