Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $846,817.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $300,139.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,236,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $846,817.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,599. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.