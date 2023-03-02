Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 178.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ QURE opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $149,181.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,268,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,754 shares of company stock worth $580,424 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 508,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 181,791 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

