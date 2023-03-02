Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 53,123 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 2.1 %

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $125.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $142.81.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

