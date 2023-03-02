Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 6,871 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,871 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $497,735.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,042.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CDAY opened at $72.02 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Articles

