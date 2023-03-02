Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 2,608,347 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,883.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,746,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608,347 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $262,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
