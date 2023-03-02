Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,883.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,746,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608,347 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $262,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average of $97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.