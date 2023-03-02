Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CODI. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 53,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Compass Diversified by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CODI opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.50 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

