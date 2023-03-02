Courtenay O’connor Sells 21,801 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $177,316.44.

SQSP stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 13.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Squarespace by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQSP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

