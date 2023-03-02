Courtenay O’connor Sells 21,801 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Courtenay O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $177,316.44.
SQSP stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQSP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
