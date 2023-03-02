Credit Suisse AG Acquires 147,609 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,609 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 185.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 776,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 119,734 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 818,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 141,708 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,180,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

ESTE opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Earthstone Energy Profile

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

