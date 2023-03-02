Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,127 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 151.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after buying an additional 104,079 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GATX by 26.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 31.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in GATX by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 544,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GATX by 139.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

GATX Stock Up 0.6 %

GATX stock opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.05. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

See Also

