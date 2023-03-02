Credit Suisse AG Acquires 3,599 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,591 shares of company stock worth $9,106,853. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

