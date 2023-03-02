Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,137,000 after acquiring an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $65.09 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 776,270 shares of company stock worth $48,768,216. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

