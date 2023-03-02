Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 181.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,922 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650 over the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 24.17% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

