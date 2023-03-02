Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have commented on TDC. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Teradata from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.